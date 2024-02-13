Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Boosted by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.48.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $7.74 on Tuesday, reaching $81.38. 13,567,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,568,324. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average is $66.04. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market cap of $104.56 billion, a PE ratio of -89.43 and a beta of 2.27.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

