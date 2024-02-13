Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Argus increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.22.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $310.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.81. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $314.14. The company has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,192,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,108,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

