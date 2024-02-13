Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Stock Position Lifted by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,860 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Shell were worth $12,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. &PARTNERS raised its position in shares of Shell by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Shell by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.16. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $208.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.82%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

