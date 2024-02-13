ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Price Up 11.1%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 252,126 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 149,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

ShaMaran Petroleum Trading Up 11.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of C$141 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.15.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in Kurdistan. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

