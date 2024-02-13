ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $771.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $728.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $636.45. The firm has a market cap of $158.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.62, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $59,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $59,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,377 shares of company stock worth $6,476,979. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

