Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Trading Up 2.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $70.15 and last traded at $70.07. 601,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 844,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.14.

The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Service Co. International

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,533,715.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,533,715.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,708. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Co. International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCI. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 12,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Service Co. International by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.