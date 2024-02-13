Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) Short Interest Update

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 870,600 shares, a growth of 1,351.0% from the January 15th total of 60,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 785,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Selina Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLNA opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Selina Hospitality has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37.

Get Selina Hospitality alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selina Hospitality

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Selina Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selina Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selina Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Selina Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,781,000.

Selina Hospitality Company Profile

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Selina Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selina Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.