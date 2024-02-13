Scotiabank Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$55.50

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$57.25 to C$55.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on BCE from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$55.81.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.998 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
