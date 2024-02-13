Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Lifted by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.14. 408,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,067. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.