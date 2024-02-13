Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,436,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 401,736.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,584,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,928 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

SCHH stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,216. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

