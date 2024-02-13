Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Announces $0.08 Final Dividend

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Scentre Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.00.

Insider Transactions at Scentre Group

In other news, insider Elliott Rusanow 282,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Scentre Group

Scentre Group owns and operates a leading portfolio of 42 Westfield destinations with 37 located in Australia and five in New Zealand encompassing more than 12,000 outlets. Our Westfield destinations are strategically located in the heart of the local communities we serve. Our centres are considered community hubs that connect people with services and experiences that enrich their daily lives.

