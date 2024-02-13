Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Bought by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,932 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 61.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ SASR opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $182.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.53 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SASR. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SASR

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.