Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.71

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.71 and last traded at C$5.72, with a volume of 216817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 5.6 %

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.45, for a total value of C$129,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,300 shares of company stock worth $318,477. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.