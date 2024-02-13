Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.71

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.71 and last traded at C$5.72, with a volume of 216817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.02.

Several research analysts have commented on SSL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 602.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.45, for a total value of C$129,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $318,477. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

