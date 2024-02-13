Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.21

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 708460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAND shares. StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $13.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0149 per share. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 35,396 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 36,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

