Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $457.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $468.89.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Saia Price Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $560.40 on Thursday. Saia has a one year low of $244.69 and a one year high of $571.64. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.63.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Saia will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total transaction of $226,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total transaction of $226,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $894,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $1,099,407.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,246.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,887 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,170. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Saia by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Saia by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

