Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) will release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Sage Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

SAGE opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

