Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

NYSE:SB opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 127.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth $42,000. 20.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 46 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.6 million deadweight tons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.