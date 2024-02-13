Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 1,523.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 274.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5,957.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 818.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $138.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $86.36 and a 12-month high of $142.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

