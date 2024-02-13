Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Price Target to $24.00

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

Institutional Trading of Kenvue

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

