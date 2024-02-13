Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Price Target to C$18.00

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Acadian Timber from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.
Acadian Timber Stock Performance
Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.08). Acadian Timber had a net margin of 42.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of C$23.82 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Acadian Timber will post 0.7701095 earnings per share for the current year.
Acadian Timber Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is 49.36%.
Acadian Timber Company Profile
Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.
