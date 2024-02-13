Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,919,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,147,000 after buying an additional 569,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,283,000 after purchasing an additional 384,126 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,974,000 after purchasing an additional 189,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,286,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,395,000 after purchasing an additional 146,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,611,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,166,000 after purchasing an additional 40,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $45.04.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

