Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Short Interest Update

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ RVSB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.87. 3,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.75. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $7.39.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
