Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Short Interest Update

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.87. 3,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.75. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $7.39.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 411,131 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 580,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 297,217 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,724,647 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 59,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.