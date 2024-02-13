RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from RiverNorth Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE RIV opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $12.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 15.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

(Get Free Report)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.