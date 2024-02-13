RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from RiverNorth Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE RIV opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $12.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Lowe’s levels up: A blueprint for tomorrow’s home improvement
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Is Duke Energy stock ready to power up in 2024?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Hershey stock presents investors a sweet buy-the-dip opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.