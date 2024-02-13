RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RSF)

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 112.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

RSF opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSF. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

