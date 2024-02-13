RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RSF)

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 112.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
RSF opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Lowe’s levels up: A blueprint for tomorrow’s home improvement
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Is Duke Energy stock ready to power up in 2024?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Hershey stock presents investors a sweet buy-the-dip opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.