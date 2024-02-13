Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.78 and last traded at $47.80. 411,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 728,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RYTM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.94.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $250,800.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,309.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,438.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,015 shares of company stock worth $881,441 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,145.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after buying an additional 2,876,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,310,000 after buying an additional 2,484,406 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after buying an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $17,974,000. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $13,903,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

