Rhumbline Advisers Sells 293 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of ServiceNow worth $213,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,865,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,082,000 after buying an additional 560,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $59,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $59,514.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,476,979. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

NOW traded down $10.70 on Tuesday, hitting $776.65. 677,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,276. The firm has a market cap of $159.21 billion, a PE ratio of 93.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $728.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $636.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

