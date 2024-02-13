Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,771,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $248,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.18. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $196.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

