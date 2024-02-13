Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,861,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 23,257 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in General Electric were worth $205,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GE traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $139.93. 1,743,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,811,222. The company has a market capitalization of $152.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $140.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

