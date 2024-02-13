Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,061,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Amgen were worth $285,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $4.16 on Tuesday, hitting $290.27. 964,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,439. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $155.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.74 and a 200-day moving average of $275.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 68.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

