Rhumbline Advisers Has $666.10 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,410 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Mastercard worth $666,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 47.4% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 62,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $460.40. The company had a trading volume of 486,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,675. The company has a market cap of $431.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $463.84.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

