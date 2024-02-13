Rhumbline Advisers Has $232.57 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Booking worth $232,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,582.54.

Booking Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $31.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,758.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,169. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,504.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,210.71. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,382.54 and a 12-month high of $3,844.76. The firm has a market cap of $131.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.