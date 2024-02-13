Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 572,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $216,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $9.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $379.87. 610,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,114. The stock has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

