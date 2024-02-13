Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 937,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Linde were worth $349,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,044,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Linde by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,755,000 after buying an additional 27,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.14.

Linde Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE LIN traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, reaching $417.52. The stock had a trading volume of 351,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $319.23 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $408.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

