Rhumbline Advisers Buys 51,293 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,820,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,293 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Mondelez International worth $195,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636,738. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.81. The company has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

