Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

RGP stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $163.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Resources Connection by 483.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Resources Connection by 70.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Resources Connection by 41.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

