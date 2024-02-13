Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Resources Connection has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Resources Connection has a payout ratio of 41.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Resources Connection to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

NASDAQ RGP opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.62. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $163.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Resources Connection by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Resources Connection by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Resources Connection by 34.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the first quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

