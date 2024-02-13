Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February 13th (BSAC, CBAY, CDNS, DOX, GNE, GT, LCNB, LQDT, MEIP, NAPA)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, February 13th:

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Raymond James currently has $32.50 price target on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $280.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $265.00.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the stock.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $64.00.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $74.00.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $61.00.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Redburn Atlantic currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $173.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $202.00.

