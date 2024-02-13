Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $176.44

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $176.44 and last traded at $176.29, with a volume of 302440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Get Republic Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Up 2.2 %

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.60 and its 200-day moving average is $155.66. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.