Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Holdings Increased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,677 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 99,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 22,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

