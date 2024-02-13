Redfin (RDFN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of RDFN opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.74. Redfin has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $393,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,714 shares of company stock worth $583,075. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Redfin by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDFN. B. Riley initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

