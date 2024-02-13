Redfin (RDFN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th.

Redfin Price Performance

RDFN opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18. Redfin has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00. The firm has a market cap of $900.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.74.

Get Redfin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 19,312 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $125,721.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,923 shares in the company, valued at $338,018.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,714 shares of company stock worth $583,075. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 45,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RDFN

About Redfin

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.