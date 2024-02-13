Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Down to $7.81

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.81, but opened at $7.16. Redfin shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 1,941,011 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on RDFN. Wedbush lowered their target price on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $850.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18.

In other Redfin news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $393,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Redfin news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $393,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,714 shares of company stock worth $583,075. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

