Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Increased to $151.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $132.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of RL stock opened at $177.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.14. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $178.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 99.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 119.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

