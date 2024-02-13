Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.21. 152,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 776,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Nomura started coverage on Qifu Technology in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company.

Qifu Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $586.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.31 million. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

