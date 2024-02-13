Pzena Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,440,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,707,000. Tyson Foods accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $204,000. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,143 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 262.1% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.62. 375,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,112. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -79.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

