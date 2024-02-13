Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 73,604 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,825,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 73,604 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 1.73% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $102,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of AXTA traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.75. 335,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,556. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.94. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $233,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $468,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also

