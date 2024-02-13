Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037,394 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.9% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Medtronic worth $449,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Medtronic by 37.0% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 400,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 525.8% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 112,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.39. 1,009,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,826,074. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.35. The company has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.