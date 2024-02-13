Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,229,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,934 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up 3.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $747,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SSNC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.
SS&C Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ SSNC traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.86. 136,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,196. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.34. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $63.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
