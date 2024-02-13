Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $281.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.27. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $15,170,525. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $821,151,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Public Storage by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

